“Sometimes I’ll walk past my reflection and be like, Oh shit!” She says to writer Chioma NNadi for her exclusive Vogue, May cover interview. Since announcing her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky in late January the 34-year-old megastar has embraced her newest role as mom-to-be and we can’t get enough of the growing baby bump as well as the viral style moments we are treated to daily. She has literally rewritten the rules of what maternity wear looks like. “I’ve surrendered to my journey and am enjoying it. It’s a journey that is never going to end ya know even afterwards… I’m looking forward to it.” Rihanna also revealed in the interview that it was during the COVID lockdown that she and A$AP really became family. “Things became serious when the world went into COVID lockdown. He became my family in that time,” she says. They traveled cross country in a tour bus during this time with out the glare of the public eye. “I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart,” she remembers. “I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business.” No matter where they stopped, they always had fun. “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures,” she says. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living,” she says of their existence together. “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

When asked about her biggest pregnancy cravings Bad Gal Riri admits “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever,” she says, giggling. Tangerines are a thing too. She eats them by the dozen, sprinkled with salt. Yes, salt. “It has to be with salt and only with salt because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” she insists. “Trust me, it really is a thing.” We are looking forward to seeing Mama Riri take on her newest role as a parent and seeing what this means for her as a woman, her career and the surprises that are in store for her and the public who’s watching. I’m looking forward to being a teacher but mostly being a student because I think I’m going to be learning more from my kid than I can ever teach them.” she says in a behind-the-scenes video interview. Click HERE to read the full interview.