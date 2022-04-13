The Brooklyn Nets put on a show in front of Jay-Z as they beat the Cleveland Cavilers 115-108 last night. Kyrie Irving, the self-proclaimed “basketball savant,” clearly takes that title seriously. He finished by completing a nearly perfect game in the Barclays Center as the Nets secured a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Irving finished made his first 12 shots before a 3-pointer rimmed out in the fourth quarter. He spent 12 for 15 for 34 points and 12 assists.
Bleacher report caught Hov’s facial expression as the Nets put on a show. He dazzled in the first half with 20 points and finished a perfect 9-of-9 from the field. Irving didn’t miss a shot until the 10:09 mark in the fourth quarter, and Jay-Z, the Brooklyn native who once owned a stake in the Nets, enjoyed every moment.
Along with Irving putting up impressive numbers, Kevin Durant nearly matched it. He finished 9-for-16 from the field, and he also went perfect in the first quarter. Durant finished with 25 points and 11 assists.
Darius Garland scored 34 points for the Cavaliers, who have another chance to earn the No. 8 seed. They will host the winner of the Atlanta-Charlotte game on Friday, with the winner moving on to face No. 1 seed Miami.