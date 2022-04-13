As part of its recent television commercial campaign, BODYARMOR Sports Drink announced a new relationship with soccer star Alex Morgan. Following a pivotal year for the company, BODYARMOR is sustaining its great momentum with a slew of exciting new initiatives, including the growth of Team BODYARMOR, which now includes Alex Morgan as its newest athlete partner.

Alex Morgan has a demanding regimen that pushes her to be the greatest version of herself every day as a professional athlete, mother, businessman, and activist. Alex prioritizes keeping healthy and focusing on her wellbeing in order to perform at her best in all aspects of her life — values that BODYARMOR believes customers, beyond athletes, are looking for through better-for-you solutions.

“I take pride in working with brands that I have a passion for, and BODYARMOR is an incredibly natural fit for me – I’ve been drinking it every single day for a very long time,” said Morgan. “Beyond offering superior hydration that allows me to get everything I need on and off the field, BODYARMOR has an inspiring athlete roster and is the fastest-growing brand in the sports drink category. It is very exciting to be part of a brand that I can align my personal and professional needs with.”

Morgan stars alongside eight longtime Team BODYARMOR athletes in the current incarnation of the “One More” ad, featuring James Harden, Naomi Osaka, Mookie Betts, Trae Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Dustin Johnson, Baker Mayfield, and Ally Love, to kick off the collaboration. This year’s campaign’s “One More” thematic extension demonstrates how BODYARMOR believes that hard work, commitment, and passion pushes us to be our best – and BODYARMOR Sports Drink is there to hydrate those efforts.

“At BODYARMOR we truly believe in the power of ‘One More’ and we live by that motto every day – and we saw that same mentality in Alex Morgan, too,” said Michael Fedele, VP of Marketing at BODYARMOR. “Through shared beliefs, this partnership symbolizes how Alex is also committed to outworking the competition, striving for more, and hydrating with BODYARMOR. It is exciting to know that BODYARMOR is her go-to beverage of choice for hydration, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to Team BODYARMOR.”

You can see the “One More” spot below.