“For Tonight,” Givon’s first performance and second video in his LIFT series, was released by Vevo. Last week, Givon debuted his LIFT campaign with a Vevo Footnotes of “For Tonight,” and he previously partnered with Vevo as a 2020 Artist To Watch. Vevo’s LIFT program connects today’s up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content.

“After the success of his Artists To Watch performance videos back in 2020, we were excited to have the opportunity to work with Givēon again,” says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, “Giveon is an incredibly talented and collaborative artist who was key in shaping this ambitious creative. We are thrilled to have him Join our stellar line up of LIFT alumni and to release this content.”

Vevo and Givon worked very closely to develop a sophisticated, futuristic universe that perfectly matches the mood of “For Tonight.” Givon stands in front of a stunning cityscape in Los Angeles, his rooftop surroundings slightly worn but still holding strong. The rooftop features a stone structure with light emanating from its center, perfectly enhancing the romanticism of “For Tonight.”

You can see the performance below.