Currently riding the success of her massive single “Hrs And Hrs,” Muni Long has returned with a new single and video, “Another.”

With the success of “Hrs And Hrs,” Muni has exploded. In addition to reaching #1 on Urban and Rhythm radio, Top 5 on Apple Music, and #17 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song has received over 150 million streams.

Muni was named to iHeartRadio’s “On The Verge” program, BET’s “Amplified Artist Of The Month” for April, YouTube’s “Artist On The Rise,” Spotify’s “Frequency Artist,” Snapchat’s “Artist to Watch,” and Amazon’s “Breakthrough Artist of the Month.” She recorded a jazzy cover of “Hrs And Hrs” and released it.

