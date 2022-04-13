[WATCH] Never Before Seen Footage Of Jay-Z Bringing Out Michael Jackson During 2001 Summer Jam

One of the biggest music performance occurrences in history is Jay-Z announcing the presence of The King Of Pop Michel Jackson at HOT 97’s annual Summer jam in 2001. Video footage of that performance that has never been seen in over two decades has now surfaced showing the Hip Hop introducing the pop culture icon onstage at the Long Island, NY concert.

The footage shows the moment that Hov brought MJ onstage and how The King received the love and support from the fans. This is also the same Summer Jam that sparked the highly publicized Nas vs. Jay-Z beef on wax.

See the footage below.

