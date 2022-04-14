An all women’s prison in New Jersey launched the liberally progressive move of allowing transgender inmates to be house with the other female inmates, but now the prison is in hot water after two of the naturally-born female inmates were impregnated by a transgender inmate.

It was reported that some of the 27 transgender inmates at the Edna Mahan Correction Facility have been having sex with the biological female inmates, however, there have been no reports of rape because all of the incidents of sexual relations have reportedly been consensual.

“While DOC cannot comment on any specific disciplinary or housing decisions that may be considered in light of these events, the Department always reserves all options to ensure the health and safety of the individuals in its custody,” said NJDOC External Affairs Executive Director Dan Sperrazza.

Last year, to female inmates filed lawsuits against the prison claiming that the transgender inmates were having sex with the biological female inmates, but the legal director over at the ACLU has maintained their support of the prison reform that now allows transgender women to be housed with biological women.

“[It’s] in line with New Jersey’s strong anti-discrimination laws that prevent discrimination and harassment on the basis of gender identity,” said Jeanne LoCicero.