Boosie Badazz to His Mom in a Bathing Suit: “Let Them Cheeks Hang Out”

Boosie Badazz to His Mom in a Bathing Suit: “Let Them Cheeks Hang Out”

At this point, it’s no telling what Boosie Badazz will say. After giving his white fans the clearance to say the n-word, Boosie’s wild words have made it to his mom.

Speaking with his mom who was wearing a bathing suit, Boosie suggested that she needed to “let them cheeks hang out.”

“Momma, you got on a bathing suit? What you got on, tights? Them cheeks out?” Boosie said in the video. “You gotta let your cheeks out, ma! You gotta put on a two-piece. You gotta put on a two-piece and let them cheeks hang out.”

Advertisement

Boosie brought his mom on vacation and he encouraging her to bag up them dudes staring at her lol “Let them cheeks hang out ma” pic.twitter.com/LDbF2dEkpg — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 12, 2022

MY MOMMA GOT ON ONE PIECE SPECIAL BATHING SUIT ‼️THESE JAMAICAN MEN ALL ON MY MOMMA…WTF THIS FEELS WEIRD lmao — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Boosie is strolling around like this: