Chris Paul, the All-Star point guard for the Phoenix Suns, has teamed up with Lids, a renowned worldwide sports store, to support the company’s They Gave Us Game program.

Chris Paul takes viewers back in time to tell the incredible tale behind the They Gave Us Game campaign, and how many sportsmen, including himself, would not be in the position they are in today if it weren’t for these leagues. Chris Paul shows off the collection’s wonderful products and how important each piece is for athletes around.

The “They Gave Us Game” collaboration between Lids and The Negro Leagues Museum, Black Fives, and Harlem Globetrotters debuted in February, with each property’s merchandise – including jerseys, caps, and shorts – available year-round in over 700 Lids locations around the country.

Original historic details previously worn by pioneering African American athletes from each of the three iconic sports institutions, including their uniforms and team logos, inspired products from each collection. The Lids Foundation will receive a share of all product profits from the collections. The Lids Foundation will make significant contributions to these communities in order to have a positive impact on youth sports.

You can see the official products below.