Chris Rock may not want to address the issue with Will Smith right now, but his brothers do. Weeks after Tony Rock blasted Smith and called Jada Pinkett Smith out her name, Chris’s other brother, Kenny, is challenging Will to the boxing ring.

According to TMZ, Kenny Rock signed a contract with Damon Feldman, the founder of Official Celebrity Boxing, and now is looking for an opponent. Of course, he asked for the King Richard star.