DJ Khaled is a well-known sneaker lover. The “We The Best” hitmaker has an elite collection of Air Jordans and now has his own collection of Jordan 5s. Earlier this week, Jordan Brand and Khaled revealed the “We The Best” collection, bringing paster hues to the historic Retro 5 model.

The Miami-adjacent colorways come in five different styles. The entire “We The Best” collection will include items for friends and family and a full product line. You can catch glimpses of the sneakers below via Sneaker News and the full promo video below.

— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 11, 2022