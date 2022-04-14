Australian rapper and entrepreneur Jarryd “Senior.” Senior has released his debut single Weekday featuring long-time friend and Australian R&B artist Pasika on the hook and now Fat Joe has jumped on the intro! The song is Senior.’s first official release on his SHOW-STOP Entertainment label.

Weekday is a good vibes anthem. The hook will be stuck in your head after the first listen, You will want to go and travel, fall in love, have great sex and live your best life. Weekday was also just on a billboard in New York Time Square to kick off the campaign for the song in which Senior. took to his Instagram to acknowledge how far he has come.

From being homeless with a cardboard sign selling mixtapes in Australia to being on a billboard on the most famous commercial intersection in the world and now with Fat Joe blessing the track and a global remix on the way featuring artists from Australia, Canada, America and the UK. Is Senior. set to be the next artist to break out of Australia onto the global scene?

