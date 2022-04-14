Last week, Future confirmed an album to arrive this month. Days later, he dropped a few names that would appear on the album, and now he confirmed a release date, and it’s just in time for the summer.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Future made an Instagram post with the caption “date 4.29 title TBA.”

#Future announces his new album is dropping April 29th. Y'all ready for it? 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/5HiLpBLq5u — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 13, 2022

Future is yet to name his forthcoming album, but it will arrive at the end of the month. Hendrix has already confirmed Kanye West and Babyface Ray on the album. He also took it to Twitter to ask his fans who would like want to hear his album.

Who would u like for me to collab with on my upcoming album?? — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 8, 2022

This album will be Pluto’s follow-up to his 2020 drop High Off Life. Even though the Atlanta rap star hasn’t delivered a project all year, he has been working.

He appeared on song Moneybagg Yo’s single “Hard for the Next” and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy cut “Way 2 Sexy.” Future also executive produced Kanye West’s latest album Donda 2, providing vocals on that LP’s “Keep It Burning.”

Earlier this year, Future dropped a video for his newest song, “Worst Day.” He also appeared twice on Gunna’s DS4Ever, hopping on the hit songs “Too Easy” and “Pushin P.” In July, Future will perform at this year’s edition of Rolling Loud Miami alongside Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, and others.