The Ultimate Rap League (URL) and Caffeine have announced their next event, Kings vs Queen 3, which will be broadcast live from Charlotte on the Caffeine platform on Saturday, April 30th at 3 p.m. ET.

A true display of some of the best emcees on the planet, Kings vs. Queens 3 will feature the biggest male vs. female matchups in battle rap history. The event will include head to head battles between some of the biggest names in the game, including:

Geechi Gotti vs. Jaz The Rapper

Tsu Surf vs. Viixen The Assassin

Aye Verb vs. Casey Jay

Charlie Clips vs. Yoshi G

DNA vs. O’fficial

Jakkboy Maine vs. First Lady Flamez

Tickets are available for purchase on Fevo.

