Gucci Mane and DJ, producer, and singer Alison Wonderland have been announced as the headliners for Milk + Cookies’ spring Block Fest. DJ collectives WERC Crew and Perreo404 will join the headliners, with more local and national acts to be revealed. Milk + Cookies Atlanta will merge varied music genres, great food selections, and creative activities to build a meaningful, multi-sensory experience for Atlanta’s thriving creative community, with a projected guest count of over 5,000 attendees. From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Milk + Cookies Atlanta will take place at Atlanta’s iconic Centennial Yards on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The dessert-themed music festival will take place between the State Farm Arena and the Mercedes Benz Dome in Centennial Yards, a cultural hotspot in the heart of Atlanta. The event will include a diverse musical roster, highlighted by Atlanta’s own Gucci Mane and backed up by national and local talent. Guests will also be able to sample food from some of Atlanta’s best restaurants, including King of Pops, Phew’s Pies, and others.

Milk & Cookies presents a lineup of established and emerging performers throughout the year, resulting in unique live music experiences where cultural tastemakers, industry creatives, and music fans meet to experience Atlanta’s rich cultural and musical offerings. Kaytranada, Summer Walker, Masego, Tokimonsta, SAINt JHN, Polo G, RL Grime, Queen Naija, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, and others have performed at previous Milk + Cookies events.

In addition to the Atlanta festival, Milk + Cookies and RenderATL will collaborate in June 2022 to create a week of events and experiences that will bring the music and tech communities together. RenderATL, the Southeast’s largest tech conference, is a four-day, all-inclusive event where technology collides with Atlanta’s Southern Hospitality. It has become the go-to event for front-end developers to connect with the community, share ideas, and meet potential employers, having sold out the 2021 event and expanding for 2022.

Milk + Cookies will also have more intimate shows leading up to June 4.

5.14 Bathe @ Eastern Rooftop

5.15 Amber Mark @ The Loft

5.25 Fivio Foreign @ Believe Music Hall

6.4 Milk & Cookies @ Centennial Yards

Pre-sale tickets for Milk + Cookies Atlanta will be available at: https://link.dice.fm/Kdd01c7b4ad1?code=MILK. The presale code is MILK.