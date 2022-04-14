The state of Florida’s case against YNW Melly (Jamell Demons) may grow stronger if the prosecution has its way and the rapper’s tattoos are admitted into evidence in his murder trial.

Earlier this week, a Broward County judge presiding over the murder trial ruled that Melly’s tattoos could be photographed but has not yet ruled whether the photographs will be admissible as evidence for the prosecution. According to the prosecution, Melly’s tattoos show his alleged gang affiliation. The prosecutor alleges that Melly’s gang affiliation was the motivating factor that led to the murder of Melly’s friends Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams in 2018.

However, among the 22-year-old’s numerous visible tattoos are two names tattooed on his neck in capital letters: “JANA” and “JAMIE.” Jamie is his mother and Jana is the mother of Anthony, one of his alleged victims. This might raise a question about why Melly would murder her son if the families were close.

Advertisement

Additionally, the prosecution alleges that lyrics from the rapper’s single, “Murder On My Mind,” show motive, opportunity, and propensity for the murder. However, the single dropped 18 months before he allegedly committed the murder.

Melly has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He faces the death penalty if convicted.