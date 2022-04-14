Lil Baby has been teasing us with music all year, and apparently, that time is arriving. A few weeks ago, Lil Baby made a tweet that read, “I’m coming,” now, that same tweet has been seen on a billboard somewhere.

It’s unclear when and where the billboard was seen and made, but it’s clear that the 4PF president is on his way with new music.

Lil Baby season is approaching 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/032yB7giYS — RapTV (@Rap) April 13, 2022

Although Lil Baby hasn’t dropped a project all year, he has been dropping music. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old lyricist did drop two new tracks, “Right On” and “In a Minute.”

Lil Baby’s last project came in 2021 when he collaborated with Lil Durk for their joint project, The Voice of the Heroes, which featured appearances from Meek Mill, Travis Scott, and Rod Wave. The project reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 its first week and moved an estimated 150,000 total album-equivalent units earned, most acquired by streams.

Lil Baby’s last solo project came in 2020 when he dropped My Turn. In February, the project was one of the year’s biggest releases and was certified 4x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The album featured appearances from Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez.