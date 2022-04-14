J Balvin’s Jose tour is now on hold. The run of dates was set to begin on April 19 in San Antonio, but according to Billboard the show is called off due to “unforeseen production challenges.”

“Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive ‘José’ Tour experience where everyone feels welcome to the party,” wrote Balvin on his account. “COVID has caused some unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise of giving you the absolute best show possible. Because I believe you deserve that, I’ve made the difficult decisions to reschedule the tour.”

The tour dates are set to be rescheduled in the coming weeks and all tickets will be honored.

