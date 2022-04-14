SOURCE SPORTS: JAY-Z Watches Courtside as the Atlanta Hawks Beat the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Play-In Game

To say Jay-Z has an interest in sports would be an understatement. His Roc Nation Sports represents a ton of new talent in all sports. And in the battle between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets, Jay-Z had two clients playing, both on the Hornets; LaMelo Ball and P.J Washington.

Like last night at the Nets game, Jay-Z sat court-side to watch the game. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good one for the Roc Nation clients. The Hawks blew out the Hornets 132-103 in State Farm Arena.

"I ain't hard to find, you catch me front and center/At the Hawks game, big chain in all my splendor”



The crowd went wild when the @atlhawks put #jayz on the Jumbotron



🎥 @theseurbantimes pic.twitter.com/eUycdRr6A3 — Terrell Thomas (@Eldorado2452) April 14, 2022

Trae Young scored 24 points, dished out 11 assists, and spoke about playing in front of superstars like Jay.

Hov’s clients stuffed the stat sheet despite a losing effort from the Charlotte Hornets. La’Melo Ball finished with 26 points and eight assists. Meanwhile, P.J. Washington finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

The Hawks have advanced and will play the Cleveland Cavilers on Friday night for the 8th and final spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. For the Hornets and Hov’s clients, the season is over.