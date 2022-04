Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper.

Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”

In these exclusive videos, Benzino admits his attraction and desire for more with Shauna, but became infuriated with her when it got to the point that she wanted to take things public because he felt people would “look at him crazy” 🥴 (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/cjfInKGdJl — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) April 11, 2022

Earlier this month, Benzino was arrested for criminal damage in Georgia.

Advertisement