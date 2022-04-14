Fresh off her championship win with the South Carolina Women’s Basketball Team, Dawn Staley visited The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. During her appearance, Staley spoke about her second title, training her dog “Champ,” and inspiring her players.

“I think the second time is sweeter,” Staley said. “Only because the first time we won, we didn’t play against UCONN and they are considered the very best. It wasn’t really validating in 2017, but this year we got to play them and it felt great beating them.”

Additional topics between the two include advocating for Equal Pay, the importance of supporting coaches of color, sharing her piece of the championship net, and more.

You can see the full interview below.