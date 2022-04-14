[WATCH] Maino Says He Enjoys Role Playing as a Runaway Slave During Sex With White Women

[WATCH] Maino Says He Enjoys Role Playing as a Runaway Slave During Sex With White Women

Sexual fantasies can always bring out strong opinions. Maino detailing what his fantasy is may bring out a shock. Appearing on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Maino revealed that he likes to roleplay being a runaway slave while engaged in sex with white women.

“I like to play like a runaway slave,” Maino said. “I like to play like a disobedient slave with a white woman.”

Maino said he even likes to be whopped during role-playing. “Most of them don’t wanna play like that. Listen, you’re gonna act like you’re master’s wife, and I just got whooped by master for eyeballing you. But the whole time, you been really, you know, you liked it, you been eyeballing me. It’s some freaky shit.”

Advertisement