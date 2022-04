Nelly was on hand at E11EVEN Miami on Friday night and was chilling in his section and someone had the crazy idea to throw something at him. Nelly was hit in the back of his head and after briefly checking himself, he charged upstairs to where the object came from.

According to TMZ, Nelly’s team and club security intervened, not allowing the situation to escalate. Nelly would take the stage later that night for a performance of his classics.

You can see the moment below.

