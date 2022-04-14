Trick Daddy hit The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, and he is about to trend for the next couple of days. While sitting with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, Trick got into the topic of the Oscars slap. While discussing Chris Rock’s delayed reaction, Trick revealed, “the only thing I ever had a delayed reaction to was gonorrhea.”

Trick would add more details, “I thought I was personally fine. It turned out she burnt me three days later.”

To make the personal anecdote even wilder, Trick Daddy says he has no idea where he received the STD because he was dating two women at the time, one of which was someone else’s girlfriend.

Trick stated he attempted “a geechie thang” and performed an earwax test. What is that, you ask? According to Trick, “You’ll know if you got something if you stick your finger in your ear and insert it. And if she jumps, she got something.”

You can hear this wild story from Trick Daddy below.