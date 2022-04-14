Westside Gunn and A$AP Rocky got a chance to build just before the festivities of Coachella kicked off. According to the Griselda rapper Gunn, the two New York emcees linked and hung out for hours. He said they even got a chance to make music, and Rocky laid a verse for MICHELLE RECORDS.

The Homie @asvpxrocky pulled right up on me late last night dolo on some RNS & kicked it for hrs. & he layed his vocals for MICHELLE RECORDS 🤫🔥he brought a case of @mercerandprince & got his BOCHELLA merch early… This is Culture 🤲🏽 ⚖️🦂🐐 #FLYGOD #LordFlacko #GXFR #ASAP #ICON pic.twitter.com/yvYoEc9YYH — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) April 13, 2022

It’s uncertain when and where Westside Gunn will debut this track, but last year he did promise fans a joint with him A$AP, Playboi Carti, and Metro Boomin’.

“I did a joint with Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti,” he teased. “Crazy, crazy lineup. Just me, Playboi Carti, Rocky, the energy was crazy. I’m not gon’ lie, A$AP Rocky smoked that shit. Playboi Carti came in the booth, smoked that shit. Metro Boomin went stupid on the beat. I look forward to that dropping.”

Although we haven’t got that yet, there was an unofficial track with them two on Soundcloud called “Hermes Handgun.”

Westside Gunn’s popularity rose in the rap game due to his phenomenal catalog, including Pray For Paris, Flygod Is An Awesome God 2, and his Shady Records debut Who Made The Sunshine. Westside Gunn’s name will keep heading up whenever this track with him and A$AP Rocky drops.

Coachella is set to kick off on April 15, and while A$AP Rocky isn’t a part of the line-up, Westside Gunn is. Gunn will be performing on Sunday, Doja Cat, J.I.D., Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Maxo Kream, Channel Tres, and many more.