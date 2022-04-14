Yung Rizzo’s release, “Maintain” is his first release distributed by AWAL. The song kicks off with a very immersive beginning, immediately setting the mood for what’s about to happen with an intro that is quite spot on. It’s safe to say that “Maintain” is the kind of composition that defies the usual cliches. There is something different at every section and it doesn’t feel like the usual copy-paste song structure that sadly is plaguing a lot of modern music in this day and age.

In addition to the personable and edgy performance value, this release is also quite distinctive because of the sheer quality of the production. The mix is balanced and very detail-oriented, making for a lively, edgy and stark sonic approach. The lyrics express emotions, story-telling and witty punchlines. Yung Rizzo seems to have his own niche formula, with support from editorial playlists and radio stations worldwide, there have been nothing but positive outcomes for the emerging hip-hop artist.