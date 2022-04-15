Attiyah Blair purchased her first home at 23-years-old. When you take on a task at that age, the sky is no longer the limit. It is simply a point of view. Attiyah Blair lives by that statement daily.

“I didn’t have a lot of money. I was living paycheck to paycheck,” she says. “But what I did have was tons of determination.”

The Real Estate Reset founder lives by her company’s title and encouragers others to do the same. Change is the only constant in life. Therefore, Blair is a strong advocate for resetting, recharging, and revamping lives to make room for evolution.

Advertisement

“You can leverage real estate to live the life of your dreams. Although change is scary and we tend to be resistant to it, it is necessary.”

Another recipe to the “secret sauce” she provides is the power of delegating and outsourcing. She speaks to having construction coaches who know more about the subject than she does. As a result, she hires them to bring their value to masterclasses, which saves time and can multiply the profit.

“The only thing that I don’t outsource is my intellectual property (IP),” says Blair.

She refers to one of those IPs as her free masterclass for those looking to start their investment journeys. This is an internal source that no one can take away from you. It is the first step to catapulting anyone who intends to build generational wealth.

Attiyah Blair’s strategy through The Real Estate Reset has birthed several successful entrepreneurs who can attest to the positive results from Attiyah’s alliance.

“By taking Attiyah’s class I know exactly what to do,” said one attendee

“I am now a landlord. Attiyah changed my life,” said another entrepreneur.

Attiyah Blair emphasizes the fact that financial freedom gives a person options. It is the driving force to living life on your terms. Attiyah Blair serves as a GPS to the destination for those looking to embark on that journey.