New York rapper Azealia Banks has linked up with Australian rapper/artist Mallrat to release the new 3-minute “Surprise Me” single overnight produced by Jam City and Styalz Fuego. Somewhat of a dream collaboration for the young and emerging Mallrat, the link-up with Azealia Banks caps off an impressive rise for the developing artist who has released three EPs. Watch the visualizer for the new track below.

Mallrat’s debut solo studio album “Butterfly Blue” drops in four weeks on Friday, 13 May, via Dew Process. Mallrat has been releasing for nearly seven years from her home base of Brisbane / Melbourne on the East Coast of Australia before moving to LA recently, also with Australian rapper Allday. Mallrat is currently finishing off touring across Australia before joining Conan Gray for the 24-date Europe / UK across May and June.