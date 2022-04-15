Today, Paris-born Queen’s NYC-raised rapper Bas has released his long-awaited new 4-track EP titled “[BUMP] Pick Me Up” on Dreamville Records via Interscope. The short but sweet release has a feature on every track, with a star-studded lineup of Lil Tjay, J. Cole, Gunna, Ari Lennox, and Galimatias all squeezed into four tracks clocking in total at just 12-minutes. Watch the lead single to the release “[Admire Her]” featuring YSL Records’ Gunna below;


Bas released the track “The Jackie” featuring both J. Cole and Lil Tjay last Summer in July to critical acclaim, meaning that this new EP is more of a teaser to a more extended project in the works. Fans can expect a new album from Bas well in the works, having recently teased the news since his last full-length dropped in August of 2018 in the 14-track “Milky Way” album that charted well both in America and internationally. Revisit the melodic triple threat from last year below.