Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey has declared plans to expand his media empire by creating new graphic novels and comic book series lines. Charlamagne Tha God has enlisted the help of famous creative and comic book pro Kevin Grevioux to pen an original graphic novel project called Darkstorm, published by Charlamagne’s Black Privilege Publishing, a Simon & Schuster brand. In addition, Charlamagne and Grevioux have collaborated on original comic book series with AWA Studios, an independent creator of daring and relevant stories from the world’s most exceptional artists, authors, and crafters.

“If you know anything about me, then you know how much I love comics. I’m the guy who got Wolverine holding a microphone tattooed on his arm when he was 17 because of my love of comics. Partnering with Kevin Grevioux to present this new universe, filled with Black and Brown GOD Level superheroes is a dream come true. A lot of the black superheroes I loved growing up were street level and that’s cool but I want to see Omega Level superheroes that look like me and people around me and that’s exactly what we are giving you with Darkstorm and The Vindicators,” said Charlamagne. “I AM Blessed and excited to continue the important work with my Black Privilege imprint on Simon & Schuster and begin partnerships with comic book veterans like Bill Jemas, Axel Alonso and the whole team at AWA Studios. It’s collaborations like this that help to build an empire and I’m grateful to have found good ones.”

Charlamagne and Grevioux are working on original IP that will be adapted into graphic novels and comics. Grevioux is a seasoned entertainment industry veteran with decades of experience as a writer, producer, director, actor, and comic book expert. He is most known for creating the Underworld film franchise and just made his directorial debut with his screenplay King of Killers, based on his graphic novel. He graduated from Howard University. Grevioux brings a wealth of experience to the relationship, having written for Marvel and DC Comics.

“I feel blessed to be working with a guy that is as successful as Charlamagne, a one-of-a-kind cultural icon with global reach,” said Grevioux. “He also has an incredible genre IQ for science fiction, comics, and fantasy. So, I truly believe that he is the absolute perfect partner for these ventures. The world’s really not ready for what we have in store.”

Charlamagne and Grevioux’s first collaboration will be a hallmark superhero epic series called Darkstorm, published and distributed under Charlamagne’s imprint, Black Privilege Publishing. With art by KEN LASHLEY, the comic novel will tell the story of a PTSD-affected and hesitant superhero who is portrayed as an anti-hero by everyone except those who know him best. Black Privilege Publishing’s objective to promote Black and brown perspectives will be reflected in the stories recounted in this initiative.

Lashley added, “When you get the opportunity to work on some great characters you jump at the chance. l am drawn to strong characters of color, and there are not many in mainstream comics, but Darkstorm is just that. It’s also created by Kevin Grevioux who is a very talented writer and created another powerful character in The Blue Marvel, so it’s a win-win… it’s very exciting.”

In addition to the Black Privilege graphic novel series, Charlamagne has signed an agreement to develop original comic book series with AWA Studios, the rising comic entertainment firm headed by former Marvel execs Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso. The first series under creation, The Vindicators, is a new and fascinating take on a diverse superhero team, with an uber-realistic origin story that is accessible even against the backdrop of a dystopian future, albeit a gloomy one.