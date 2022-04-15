DaBaby shot a trespasser in self-defense on his property in North Carolina. According to TMZ, DaBaby exchanged words with the intruder before shooting him in the leg. DaBaby would call 911 after the shooting and cooperate with the police as they arrived.

DaBaby was home at his estate in Troutman, North Carolina, when someone came onto the property uninvited. The gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening, and the victim was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

TMZ spoke with Troutman town manager Ron Wyatt who revealed that you couldn’t walk onto DaBaby’s property by accident, and the rapper occasionally stays there. One of DaBaby’s relatives also resides at the property.

“On 04/13/2022 at around 1945 hours officers with the Troutman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 135 Stillwater Road,” Troutman PD said in an online statement. “Officers arrived on scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment.

“Due to the ongoing and continuing nature of this investigation, no information as to the names of those involved or the circumstances can be released at this time. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large.”