Fivio Foreign is currently one of the hardest working rappers in Hip-Hop. Since the year began, Fivio has been consistently killing the culture with content. Whether it’s working with Kanye West, working with Nicki Minaj, or doing his own thing, the Brooklyn drill rapper has been a topic of discussion when it comes to Hip-Hop.

Foreign recently dropped his debut album B.I.B.L.E, and it’s taking over New York. Today, he’s back delivering a video for the track “Slime Them,” featuring Lil Yachty off the album.

In the video directed by AMD Visuals, Fivio and Yatchy are just turning up at the crib with what seems to be gang. Besides the creative transitions, “Slime Them” is a pretty simple video. AMD did an excellent job capturing the chemistry between Fivio and Lil Boat. Lil Yachty’s versatility as a rapper combined with Foreign’s lit energy, the “Slime Them” video was a natural house party.

Before “Slime Them,” Fivio dropped a video for “Magic City” featuring Quavo and “The City of God” featuring Alicia Keys and Kanye West. City Girls also dropped their visual “Top Notch,” featuring the “Big Drip” rapper.