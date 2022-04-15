G-Eazy has released a new song called “Angel,” which he wrote for his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, on her first birthday since her death last year.

“Grief can be a difficult thing to navigate. It’s definitely not a linear process and it comes at you in waves. There will never be enough words to describe the feeling of losing your best friend, or the desire to see them again. In a literal sense, I tried to capture that feeling of longing in the lyrics of the song. But “Angel” is so much more than a song or a tribute. My mom was more than just my mom, she was everyone’s mom. She was everyone’s teacher. She was everyone’s inspiration. Nothing made her happier than loving people and sharing her creativity with the world. Her energy continues to live on through me, through those she connected with, and through those she inspired. That’s part of why creating ‘The Dandelion Scholarship’ is so important, her light will be able to continue to live on through countless others in so many ways,” said G-Eazy.

G has also established “The Dandelion Grant,” a yearly college scholarship in honor of his mother, to coincide with the release. The scholarship will be awarded $15,000 to one US college-bound high school senior pursuing an arts major each year through his charity, The Endless Summer Fund, and the beneficiary will be revealed on April 15th (his mother’s birthday). More information about this year’s winner, as well as how students can apply in the future, will be released soon.

You can hear the single below.