Kanye West has released two D.O.N.D.A. albums and did zero D.O.N.D.A. tours. That could all change soon as social media highlights there could be a possible tour to go along with the two albums dedicated to his late mother, Donda West.

Someone from the Kanye camp leaked a photo of a large black poster with white print that reads, “DONDA TOURING,” with an additional line that says, “D.O.N.D.A.,” not far below it.

No details about the photo or a possible tour have been released yet.

If Ye does tour, this will be his first tour since 2016, when he went on The Saint Pablo Tour.

The GOOD Music C.E.O. released the first installment of DONDA in August of 2021. He dropped the sequel in February of this year. This year, Ye released DONDA exclusively through Kanye’s Stem player.