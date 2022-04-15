Kay Flock has released “Shake It,” a new banger for the Bronx. For the new song, Kay Flock enlists Dougie B, Bory300, and the one and only Cardi B.

RingRing Visuals and Jochi Saca directed the video, which features an appearance from fellow drill rapper B-Lovee and was shot throughout their neighborhood’s iconic City Island.

“Shake It” begins with Kay Flock, fierce and sliding through the Elias Beats-produced track. Dougie B and Bory300 add their own drill tastes to the mix, before Cardi B closes, unleashing forceful lines that challenge any potential competitors. “Try to play me, you know I perform,” she says.

You can see the new video below.