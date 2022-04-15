“About Damn Time” Lizzo’s long-awaited new single, has been released. An official music video has is also out to accompany the confident, uplifting single. “About Damn Time” is the first single off Lizzo’s next album SPECIAL, which will be released on July 15th.

Lizzo will return to NBC’s Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest on Saturday, April 16 to celebrate the release of “About Damn Time,” her first performance on the show since serving as a musical guest in 2019. Lizzo is one of the few celebrities to host and perform as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and she is only the third black woman to do it in the show’s history.

You can hear the new single below.

