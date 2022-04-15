With the summer approaching, gear up for new music from many artists in Hip-Hop, including Quavo. If you think Quavo wasn’t getting ready to drop, you’re crazy. He even said it himself. 1/3 of the Migo Gang took it to Twitter to let the people get ready.

Think I Ain Getting Ready To Drop U Must Be Crazy!!! Buckle Up… — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) April 13, 2022

All year Huncho has been putting in the work. He just dropped two verses on Fivio Foreign’s B.I.B.L.E. He also dropped a few singles like “Shooters In The Crib.”

It’s uncertain when he plans to drop, but if and when he does, this will be his first solo project since Quavo Huncho back in 2018.

Advertisement

Since entering the game, the Migos have been for fronting this cultural movement in Hip-Hop, hence their Culture projects. In recent news, Quavo agreed with Houston’s Rap-A-Lot label owner Jay Prince saying that Grammy’s “no longer matter” and is down to perform at an alternate award show that resonates more with the Hip-Hop culture.

Who knows what will happen in the foreseeable future with the Grammys. Maybe Jay Prince will orchestrate a rival award show. We know that if you think Quavo wasn’t dropping, you must be crazy.