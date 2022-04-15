Paris Saint-Germain and GOAT, the global platform for the past, present, and future, announced today a massive multi-year global relationship in which GOAT will become the club’s new official sleeve partner. The relationship will see the two companies collaborate to promote GOAT’s premium platform and its offers to a new generation of football and fashion fans worldwide and GOAT’s visibility on the sleeve of the club’s men’s first team shirts.

In July 2022, GOAT will join as an Official Partner until the end of the current season before becoming a sleeve partner and one of the Principal Partners. The club’s performance apparel, including training, warm-up, and match gear, will include the GOAT logo.

The alliance will introduce first-of-its-kind initiatives, such as unique content and partnerships, with innovation at the core of both businesses. The collaboration will also expand each brand’s global footprint, allowing them to reach a larger audience in crucial areas.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to welcome GOAT into the Paris Saint-Germain family with this partnership that will see them join the exclusive roster of club partners present on our iconic jerseys,” said Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer of Paris Saint-Germain. “GOAT is a perfect fit for the club and further supports our position as a leading global sports and lifestyle icon for fans all over the world. Together we will develop exciting and creative experiences to connect with supporters everywhere.”

“Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most influential clubs in the world and we’re excited to partner with them as we continue to build our global community,” said Eddy Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Group. “We’re not only bringing together two leading lifestyle brands, but uniting a community of athletes, creatives and fans around the world. This partnership plays to each other’s strengths, with innovative collaborations in the months and years to come.”

A dedicated PSG experience will debut on the GOAT platform, featuring a collection of Paris Saint-Germain lifestyle gear and items from the past, present, and future.