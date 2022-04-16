Ceasar Christian may have won fans from different eras of Hip-Hop with his new “Push It” remix video featuring Lil Mama. Ceasar and Lil Mama honor the legendary female rap Salt-N-Pepa by keeping the video black and white in the Matrix-inspired video. Salt-N-Pepa, of course, originated the popular track “Push It” in the late ’80s.

The video opens up with the two rappers in checkerboard trench coats behind a pitch-black background. The Matrix influences come from vertical red texts. In the Matrix, the text was green.

“Push It” remix is a nostalgic track with a new generation spin to it. Check out the video “Push It” remix below and tell us what you think about it.

Advertisement