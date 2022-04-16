Over 20 women accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping or forcibly kissing them in separate events across two decades. On Wednesday, Gooding Jr. pleads guilty in Manhattan court to one count of forcible touching.

According to The New York Times, Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor involving an incident in Manhattan in 2018, where he forced a kiss on a woman in a nightclub.

The plea deal will land Gooding with six months of alcohol and behavior modification treatment. During this time, he can have no new arrests. Upon completion, Gooding can withdraw the plea and be given a charge of harassment, a violation, and will have time served. Gooding could face a year in jail if he doesn’t complete the deal.

“I apologize for ever making anybody feel inappropriately touched,” Mr. Gooding said in court.