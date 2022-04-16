ICYMI: Kim Kardashian Called Kanye West Crying After Their Son Saw Rumors About Second Ray J Sex Tape

ICYMI: Kim Kardashian Called Kanye West Crying After Their Son Saw Rumors About Second Ray J Sex Tape

The Kardashian’s new show is set to hit Hulu this month. In the first episode of the series, YE received a tearful phone call from his ex-wife after their son Saint saw a report of a second sex tape with Ray J.

According to HipHopDX, the moment led Kardashian to move forward with her legal team and to send a threat of legal action if the tape, previously announced by Wack 100, would make its way to the Internet.

Back in September, Wack 100 threatened Kardashian and Kanye West with an NFT release of extra footage of the sex tape.

“All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part 2 on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen. We’d love for you to have it,” Wack said to Bootleg Kev. “It’d be a great personal, private NFT.”

Ray J has heard of the tape and he wants no part.

“This ain’t cool. I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening? I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.” – Ray J

Kardashian’s lawyer, Marty Singer, responded to Wack 100’s claims. “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame,” Singer told TMZ.

Wack would respond: