Lil Baby has been telling us that he’s coming all year long. I guess now we have a reasonable timetable. A few days ago, his tweet of “I’m coming” appeared on a billboard, and now he’s already back with new music. That took no time. The 4PF CEO made this happen with “In A Minute,” which is the track title he performed for fans for the first time during Coachella.

Lil Baby performs “In A Minute” for the first time at Coachella. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5wxVgM0cuo — Lil Baby Szn (@Lilbabyszn) April 16, 2022

Last week, the Atlanta native dropped two new tracks, “In A Minute” and “Right On.” It’s uncertain when Lil Baby plans on dropping a project, but it’s clear that he’s serious.

Although he hasn’t got a project from Baby since he teamed up with Lil Durk for their collaborative album Voice Of The People last year, he’s still been active. He recently did two Nicki Minaj joints, “Do We Have A Problem” and “Bussin,” respectively. He dropped a fire verse for Polo G’s “Don’t Play,” and Vince Staples featured him on his “East Point Prayer.”

Lil Baby is coming. He’s even bringing Ed Sheeran with him. He confirmed it in a tweet.