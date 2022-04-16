Fresh off his release from jail back in 2016, Tee Grizzley immediately made an impact with his “First Day Out” track. Since then, the Detroit native catapults an entire wave of not Midwest Hip-Hop. Tee Grizzly opened the door for several artists from the Detroit and Flint area; now, he’s back with a new project and video.

On his new tape, Half Tee Half Beast didn’t need much help. The 17-track album has guest appearances from only Lakeyah and Baby Grizzley.

In a press release, the Michigan lyricist spoke on the release of Half Tee Half Beast.

“The name of the mixtape draws a line between the different sides of me,” Tee Grizzley said in a press release. “Yeah, I’m human like everyone else, but also the things I’ve been through and had to survive made me a beast.”

Along with the new mixtape, the Tee dropped a video for “Robbery Part 3.”

Half Tee Half Beast is Grizzley’s first full project since his 2021 drop of since Built for Whatever. Before that, he dropped The Smartest in 2020.

In the press release, Tee spoke more about his new album.

“The title of this album is my whole life in one sentence. The songs on the album and the things I refer to lyrically on each track reflect pieces of my real life. The name of this album is exactly what I am—built for whatever.”

Check out Half Tee Half Beast below and tell us what you think.