Last month, Wendy Williams appeared on Good Morning America by phone and talked about the rumors surrounding her absence. Wendy said she is absolutely of sound mind and in perfect health. Wendy spoke about her case with Wells Fargo and reports that Wendy was ready to come back to TV.

From Page Six

Wendy Williams was overheard telling pals she’s ready to make a “big comeback on TV” while out in the Big Apple Wednesday night. She’s also planning to access her frozen accounts from Wells Fargo soon, sources who’ve been in touch with the talk show host tell us. Spies spotted Williams, 57, chatting about the situation over dinner with financial expert and TV personality Baruch Shemtov at Fresco by Scotto. “Wendy was talking to Baruch about her situation with Wells Fargo and she confidently said ‘I’m getting my money back very soon,’” the spy told us.“She’s ready to get back to work,” a source told Page Six. “When you hear her talk… anyone who’s known her for years, knows they’re getting a Wendy who’s ready to work. She’s really in good form.”

