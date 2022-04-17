It’s no secret that BLXST is up next. The California native may be on your playlist without You even knowing the genius behind the music. BLXST is most notable for viral singles such as “Be Alone,” “Overrated,” and “Chosen,” which all got the singer his props on social media.

As the rapper is gearing up to release his debut studio album, Before You Go, he decided to share the trackless of the upcoming project with fans this past Friday.

“I’m sure everybody can relate,” the 29-year-old tells HipHopDX. “Trying to balance being in the field while making sure home is happy but sometimes it ain’t as pretty as you want it to be.”

Advertisement

The 13-track album is expected to have guest appearances from Rick Ross, Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, and Zacari on the single “Sometimes,” released in March.

“First time I linked up with Blxst was at this studio house in Malibu and we made this song the first night we met. Working with BLXST was hella easy, it was organic we’re both quick on the mic so it flowed. It was tight working with another young west coast singer, we boutta take over. R.I.P Nate Dogg,”‘ Zacari added in a statement with the news outlet.

The entire project is expected to release on April 22nd. Will you be tuned in? Check out a few of the singer’s bops below.