Who’s cutting onions? Baby fever is in the air as G Herbo and his fiancé Tiana Williams are preparing for the birth of their unborn daughter. The two announced that they would be expecting a second child back in December with a cute video compilation on Instagram.

“I’m feeling like I should vlog this because I think this may be a thing,” Tiana said while holding a pregnancy test at the beginning of the video. Moments after, Tiana would call her fiancé, telling him she has “something to show you,” before Herb would be visibly excited in the camera.

#Taina and #GHerbo’s all Pink 💕 baby shower is currently going on and it’s beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/eXXj3tTRiF — Tea With Tia ☕️ (@_TeaWithTia) April 17, 2022

Today, the couple celebrated the forthcoming birth of their baby girl with a baby shower celebration surrounded by their loved ones and friends. The couple can be seen in their all-pink ensemble in pictures and videos, surrounded by beautiful pink decorations.

Fans pointed out just how beautiful the venue was after seeing the view from the large glass windows and the decorations in various videos posted by friends and family who attended.

Despite the beautiful moment, some fans couldn’t help but bring up the rapper’s absence from his concert in Chicago this past weekend, where a delayed flight left fans waiting on the rapper for over 6 hours.

Congratulations to G Herbo and Tiana Williams. We wish for a safe and speedy delivery.