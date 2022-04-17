If you were in Chicago this past weekend, expecting to see G Herbo at his concert, you might have left the venue upset like the rest of the concertgoers who were disappointed that the Chicago native never showed.



In a video that surfaced on the internet, concertgoers captured when G-Herbo announced that he would not be able to show face in his hometown due to airport delays.

Damn G herbo couldn’t make it to his show in Chicago last night🤦‍♂️ #Chicago pic.twitter.com/98EfyGdUal — CUCUY👹 (@lildicgirll666) April 16, 2022

Fans of the rapper can be heard frustrated during the video and doubting the rapper’s claims that the weather could be a factor in why his flight was delayed. “I was excited to come back home,” he tells the crowd. “I’m at the airport for like six hours.”

The absence caused a bunch of mixed responses on social media. Some fans even speculated that the rapper could have canceled due to personal reasons, as his current fiancé Tiana Williams, is pregnant with their second child. Check out the feedback below.

G Herbo & Taina Williams Celebrating Their Baby Girl Amongst Family And Friends! pic.twitter.com/vXtEWc1JZK — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) April 17, 2022

G herbo and Amarie had a concert together tonight jn Chicago ….😂 neither one showed up the two most opposite people ever 😂😂😂😂 — 😈Leilani (@Guiltywanderer) April 16, 2022