An unreleased freestyle is sending social media into a frenzy. Megan Thee Stallion and her bars have done it again. The 27-year-old Houston native seems to be tapping into her bag of raw lyrics after debuting an unreleased freestyle during her Coachella set. The fiery single samples Jodeci and WuTang’s “Freak’n You” remix.

Just before the Hot girl coach took the stage, she tweeted, “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂 I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

Well, I think it’s safe to say the gworls approve and want Meg Thee Stallion to release the single following a wave of reactions on social media. Amidst all of the hype surrounding the song, most are comparing Megan’s flow in the unreleased single to HipHop legend Lil Kim.

“Man. F*ck n*ggas. Still can’t believe I used to f*ck with you. Popping plan B’s cause I aint plan to be stuck with you. Damn. I see you still kick it with them opp b*tches, Im the only reason that your goofy ass got b*tches.” Megan raps in the single.

Lil Kim has yet to speak on the comparison, but what are your thoughts on this freestyle? Could this be the next single on every woman’s playlist? Check it out below.

SHE GRADUATED LIL KIM UNIVERSITY!!! pic.twitter.com/SpcvEhjSpr — asiya (@siyasinterlude) April 17, 2022

Lil Kim’s flow is unmatched and it’s nice to see the girls studying the queen again!! — Brittany♚ (@britshaniece) April 17, 2022

Meg with the Lil’ Kim flow. This has Kim all over it. You love to see it. https://t.co/pllrtVJrqu — National Championship Georgia Bulldogs (@ferrisxwheel) April 17, 2022

It’s giving lil Kim vibes. Guns in the air ladies!!! pic.twitter.com/iH3Ghqr66H — No Llores Más (@MrGudPuss) April 17, 2022

It’s giving Lil Kim and I need the official song NEOW!!! Tina Snow back ❄️ https://t.co/ayBbE0Mj09 — Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) April 17, 2022