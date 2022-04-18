10Percent, CMG’s newest artist, has released a new tune called “Worth Mo’ Dirty.” The rising hip-hop musician also debuted the song’s accompanying video as part of the announcement.

Since securing a coveted spot on Yo Gotti’s new CM10: Free Game album with his impressive verse on “Dolla Fo’ Dolla” in February 2022, 10Percent has released “Worth Mo’ Dirty.” In addition to landing a spot on Gotti’s album, 10Percent signed a deal with the Memphis mogul’s famed CMG record label, which contains Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, Blocboy JB, Big Boogie, and others.

Since then, 10Percent, a Memphis native, has been building anticipation for his new mixtape by releasing “Dior Funeral 2.0,” “Snake Story,” and “Out The Blue,” among other songs.

