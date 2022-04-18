New York City icon, record executive, and graffiti legend. DJ Kay Slay passed away at age 55. Hip-Hop promoter Van Silk confirmed to HipHopDX that Kay Slay died on Easter Sunday. Kay Slay was hospitalized in early 2022 due to COVID-19.

“Hip Hop lost a real gem,” Silk said to DX. “My dear brother is gone. I’ve known him since he was 16 years old. He was my little brother. I introduced him to many and we did a lot of things together. We last talked December because we were finishing up the 200 rolling deep project. He was gonna do his video part with MC Sha-Rock.

“From the mixtapes to helping him launch Straight Stuntin‘ magazine and the whole What The Science project, the world not only lost a real dedicated person to the culture of Hip Hop but a source of bridging the gap in Hip Hop. I’m gonna miss my little brother.”

Advertisement

The Greyson Family has released a statement to Hot 97:

“Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss.”

Hot 97 issued their own statement:

“Hot 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay. We cherish the many memories created through the twenty-plus years he dedicated to the “Drama Hour.” A cultural icon, Kay Slay was more than just a DJ, to us he was family and a vital part of what made Hot 97 the successful station it is today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans worldwide and we will always and forever celebrate The Drama King’s legacy.”

Can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest in power DJ Kay Slay. Legend. Fuck! https://t.co/bljTndeQ90 — Statik Selektah (@StatikSelekt) April 18, 2022

Drama King. — Crime Rhyme Houdini (@JustBlaze) April 18, 2022

It’s a bunch of fake ass fraud people running around the culture and DJ KAY SLAY was the total opposite! Real as they come. Rest in Paradise my brother. — CROOK (@CrookedIntriago) April 18, 2022

In January, Kay Slay was removed from a ventilator that was helping him breathe. At the time, Slay’s brother Kwame Grayson provided an update: “Kay Slay is a private dude and he didn’t tell anybody in the hospital who hew s, and we was kinda getting average treatment. When they found out who he was, that’s when everybody stepped up the treatment. He was slowly fading way, but God didn’t let that happen.”

Born Keith Grayson, Kay Slay was admitted to the hospital in December for COVID. During his career, Kay Slay released classic bodies of work in The Soul Controller and Accolades.

This story is continuously updating.